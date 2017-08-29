Sour Cherry–Glazed Ribs 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
October 2017

These finger-licking ribs from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple get great flavor from a Sriracha-spiked barbecue sauce. Slideshow: More Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 2-pound racks baby back ribs, membrane removed from  the underside of each rack 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 small shallots, minced 
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound pitted sour cherries 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha 
  • 1 cup cherry juice 
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack on  a rimmed baking sheet. Season the ribs with salt and pepper and set meat side up on the rack. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and half of the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the cherries, sugar and 2 1/2 tablespoons of the vinegar and cook until the cherries burst,  5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a blender and let cool slightly, then puree until smooth. Return to the saucepan and cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until reduced to 1½ cups, about 7 minutes. Let the barbecue sauce cool, then stir in the  Sriracha and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the cherry juice with the stock and the remaining garlic  and 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Stack four 18-inch-long sheets of heavy-duty foil  in 2 piles on a work surface. Set 1 rack of ribs meat side down in the center of  each. Fold up the foil to form 4 sides and pour half of the juice mixture on each  rack. Wrap the ribs tightly in the foil, then  transfer the packets to the rack and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes, until the ribs are very tender. Remove from the oven and open the packets. Let stand for 5 minutes, then discard the cooking liquid and foil. Return the ribs to the rack meat side up.

Step 4    

Increase the oven temperature to 450°. Brush the ribs liberally with the barbecue sauce and bake, turning and brushing occasionally with the sauce, for 10 to 12 minutes, until nicely glazed. Let rest for 5 minutes, then cut in between the bones and serve.

Make Ahead

The barbecue sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

