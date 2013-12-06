Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis

Jean-Georges Vongerichten served this effervescent sour-cherry cocktail for his guests at the pig roast. He added yuzu juice (from the bumpy-skinned Japanese citrus fruit) for a citrus kick; a mix of tangerine and lime juices nearly matches yuzu's flavor. More Champagne Cocktails
How to Make It
Puree the cherries in a food processor. Pass the puree through a fine strainer set over a small saucepan, pressing on the solids; you should have 1/2 cup of juice. Stir in the sugar and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Transfer to a small bowl and refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.
In a large pitcher, combine the sweetened cherry juice with the yuzu juice. Slowly pour in the Champagne. Serve the Bellinis over ice.