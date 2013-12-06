Sour Cherry Syrup
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 3 QUARTS
Madhur Jaffrey
August 1999

Madhur Jaffrey likes to pour about a half inch of syrup into a tall glass, add lots of ice cubes and then pour in seltzer. You might prefer water instead. Iranis add a sprig of fresh mint and a sour cherry to the glass as well. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 6 1/2 pounds fresh sour cherries, stemmed and pitted, or 4 1/2 pounds pitted, unsweetened frozen sour cherries
  • Scant 11 cups sugar
  • 5 1/2 cups water
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice (from about 6 limes)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working in batches, puree the cherries in a blender or food processor. Pass the juice through a fine sieve, pressing hard on the solids to extract as much juice as possible.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine the cherry juice with the sugar, water and lime juice and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until the sugar is dissolved. Cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes, skimming off the foam that rises to the top with a slotted spoon. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring and skimming occasionally, until syrupy, about 1 hour. Strain the syrup into jars and let cool completely before storing.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

