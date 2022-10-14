Jump to recipe

Sour cherry season is fleeting, so be sure to make this sour cherry pie while they are around. Almond and sour cherries have complimentary flavor profiles; together, they create a delicious and elegant pie with perfect flavor balance. The frangipane along with the sour cherries give the pie a tender and custard-y filling with a pop of tartness and textures.

This recipe uses an all-butter pie crust. Use a cookie cutter to cut fun shapes out of your dough for a fun and visually appealing topping. Turbinado sugar gives the top crust a little sparkle and lightly crisp texture.

You can use fresh cherries when they are in season but if you're yearning for an off-season sour cherry pie, feel free to use canned sour cherries.