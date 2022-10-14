Recipes Desserts Pies Sour Cherry Pie Be the first to rate & review! This pie combines sour cherries and almond frangipane to create a rich cherry pie with perfect sweet tart balance. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Instagram Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and two dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.Expertise: Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Animal RescueExperience: Anna Theoktisto earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Active Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 3 hrs Total Time: 7 hrs 10 mins Servings: 8
Sour cherry season is fleeting, so be sure to make this sour cherry pie while they are around. Almond and sour cherries have complimentary flavor profiles; together, they create a delicious and elegant pie with perfect flavor balance. The frangipane along with the sour cherries give the pie a tender and custard-y filling with a pop of tartness and textures. This recipe uses an all-butter pie crust. Use a cookie cutter to cut fun shapes out of your dough for a fun and visually appealing topping. Turbinado sugar gives the top crust a little sparkle and lightly crisp texture. You can use fresh cherries when they are in season but if you're yearning for an off-season sour cherry pie, feel free to use canned sour cherries. Ingredients Crust 2 ½ cups (about 10 5/8 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 cup (about 8 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cubed 4 to 6 tablespoons ice water, as needed Filling ½ cup (about 1 3/4 ounces) almond flour ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour 1 large egg yolk ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided ½ teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice, divided (from 1 lime) ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon almond extract, divided 3 cups fresh pitted Bing cherries (about 16 ounces) 1 ½ cups drained canned pitted sour cherries (from 1 [14.5-ounce] can) or fresh pitted sour cherries (about 10 ounces) ¼ cup cornstarch Additional Ingredients 1 large egg, beaten 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream Directions Prepare the Crust: Pulse flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, 3 to 4 pulses. Add butter; pulse until mostly pea-size butter pieces remain, about 6 pulses. Add water as needed; pulse until dough comes together, about 10 pulses. Turn dough out onto a clean work surface. Divide dough in half. Shape each dough half into a round disk; tightly wrap disks individually in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. Remove dough disks from refrigerator. Unwrap 1 dough disk; roll out on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, pressing firmly into bottom and sides of pie plate; fold excess dough under edges, and crimp as desired. Place in refrigerator until ready to use. Unwrap remaining dough disk, and roll into a 12-inch round. Cut out shapes using a variety of round cookie cutter sizes. Place dough shapes on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, discarding any dough trimmings (or reserve for another use). Place in refrigerator until ready to use. Prepare the Filling: Beat almond flour, butter, all-purpose flour, egg yolk, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of the lime zest, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the almond extract in a medium bowl at medium speed with an electric mixer until pale in color and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours. Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in lower third position. Remove pie crust and dough shapes from refrigerator. Toss together cherries, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, and remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract in a medium bowl. Spread chilled almond cream mixture evenly into pie crust, and top evenly with cherry mixture. Arrange dough shapes on top in a decorative pattern. Brush dough shapes and dough around pie edges with beaten egg, and sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar. Place pie on an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until Crust edges and top begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Without opening oven door, reduce oven temperature to 350°F; continue baking until filling is bubbly, 40 to 50 minutes, covering pie with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent crust from overbrowning, if needed. Transfer pie to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 3 hours. Serve at room temperature (alternatively, cover and heat at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes) with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.