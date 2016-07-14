Sour Cherry Mustard
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1/2 cup
Jeremy Ford

We love the sweet and the heat of this fruity port-spiked mustard from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford. It would be delicious on everything from a roast beef sandwich or a burger to pork or lamb chops and roast chicken. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons English mustard powder
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened tart cherries, drained
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup ruby port
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard powder with the water. In a medium saucepan, combine the cherries with the vinegar, port and sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the cherries are very tender and the liquid is syrupy, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the cherries and their liquid to a blender and add the mustard paste. Puree until smooth. Season the sour cherry mustard with salt and let cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The sour cherry mustard can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up