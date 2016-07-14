We love the sweet and the heat of this fruity port-spiked mustard from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford. It would be delicious on everything from a roast beef sandwich or a burger to pork or lamb chops and roast chicken. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the mustard powder with the water. In a medium saucepan, combine the cherries with the vinegar, port and sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the cherries are very tender and the liquid is syrupy, about 8 minutes.
Transfer the cherries and their liquid to a blender and add the mustard paste. Puree until smooth. Season the sour cherry mustard with salt and let cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
