Sour-Cherry Lambic Sorbet
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 5 cups
Jeni Britton-Bauer
June 2008

"Above all, sorbet should taste—and feel—almost like eating fresh fruit," says Jeni Britton.    More Frozen Desserts  

Ingredients

  • 3 cups pitted sour cherries (18 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup Sugar Syrup
  • 1 cup cherry lambic beer

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the cherries until smooth. Stir in the Sugar Syrup and the cherry lambic beer. Pour the sorbet base into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 2    

Pack the sour-cherry lambic sorbet into a plastic container. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the sorbet and close the container with an airtight lid. Freeze until firm, 4 hours.

