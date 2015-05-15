Soppressata Sandwiches with Tomato Jam and Camembert

Chef Wesley Genovart makes this sandwich with Cloud 9 cheese from a local Woodcock Farm, but any soft Camembert-style cheese works. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the tomato jam
Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Combine all of the ingredients on the foil and toss to coat the tomato wedges. Bake for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are deeply caramelized. Discard the thyme and garlic and let cool.
Step 2 Make the sandwiches
Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Toast until golden, about 8 minutes. Spread some of the tomato jam on half of the toasts and top with the soppressata, cheese and frisée. Close the sandwiches and serve.
Make Ahead
The tomato jam can be refrigerated for 1 week.
Suggested Pairing
A tangy Belgian ale or sour is great with these summery sandwiches.
