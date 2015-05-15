Soppressata Sandwiches with Tomato Jam and Camembert
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Wesley Genovart
June 2015

Chef Wesley Genovart makes this sandwich with Cloud 9 cheese from a local Woodcock Farm, but any soft Camembert-style cheese works. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

TOMATO JAM

  • 8 medium tomatoes (3 1/2 pounds), cut into 6 wedges each
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar

SANDWICHES

  • 8 slices of sourdough bread, cut from a round loaf
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 8 ounces sliced soppressata
  • 6 ounces chilled Camembert cheese, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups torn frisée

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the tomato jam

Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Combine all of the ingredients on the foil and toss to coat the tomato wedges. Bake for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are deeply caramelized. Discard the thyme and garlic and let cool.

Step 2    Make the sandwiches

Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Toast until golden, about 8 minutes. Spread some of the tomato jam on half of the toasts and top with the soppressata, cheese and frisée. Close the sandwiches and serve.

Make Ahead

The tomato jam can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

A tangy Belgian ale or sour is great with these summery sandwiches.

