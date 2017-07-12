Even if you are reluctant to deep-fry, spicy honey and a generous dusting of cinnamon sugar make these crispy sopapillas extra special and absolutely worth the effort. Slideshow: More Fried Food Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, whisk the honey with 1/2 cup of water, the cinnamon stick and cayenne. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 2/3 cup, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, discard the cinnamon stick and let cool slightly.
In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the brown sugar, salt, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of the ground cinnamon, breaking up any lumps of sugar. Rub the cream cheese into the flour until only very small bits of the cheese are visible. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Pour in the milk and 3 tablespoons of water. Using a rubber spatula, stir until a shaggy dough forms.
On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until it’s evenly moist and no longer sticky, about 2 minutes. Lightly brush a rimmed baking sheet with oil. Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet and cover with a clean tea towel. Let the dough rest at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Divide the dough into 4 pieces and roll each into a ball. Return them to the prepared baking sheet and re-cover. Let rest for 45 minutes.
On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 of the dough balls into a 6-inch round, about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the round into 6 wedges and place them on the prepared baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart. Repeat with the remaining dough balls.
Line a wire rack with paper towels. In a small bowl, stir the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon with the granulated sugar. In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of the oil to 375°. Working in batches, fry the dough, turning it once, until puffed and golden brown, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sopapillas as they’re done to the prepared rack. Dust with the cinnamon sugar and serve warm with the spicy honey.
Make Ahead
