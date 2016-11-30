Sonoma
© David Malosh
Devon Tarby

Devon Tarby of L.A.'s Walker Inn uses an unoaked Chardonnay here because it won't overwhelm the other ingredients in this refreshing cocktail. To make all the sublte flavors pop, she stirs in a couple of drops of a saltwater solution--which can also be added to tart drinks, like a daiquiri. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces chilled unoaked Chardonnay
  • 1/2 ounce Calvados
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons Honey Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon verjus
  • 2 drops of Salt Solution (see Note)
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist and 1 thyme sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Chardonnay, Calvados, Honey Syrup, verjus, and Salt Solution. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled wineglass. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass. Garnish with the thyme sprig.

Notes

Honey Syrup

In a measuring cup, combine 100 milliliters (about 3 1/2 ounces) water with 5 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt and stir until the salt is dissolved. Let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer to a jar and keep at room temperature for up to 1 month. Makes 3 1/2 ounces. 

