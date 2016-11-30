Devon Tarby of L.A.'s Walker Inn uses an unoaked Chardonnay here because it won't overwhelm the other ingredients in this refreshing cocktail. To make all the sublte flavors pop, she stirs in a couple of drops of a saltwater solution--which can also be added to tart drinks, like a daiquiri. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.