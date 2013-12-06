Somerset Sidecar
Tad Carducci
July 2007

Pluckemin Inn • Bedminster, NJ Bar manager Tad Carducci was inspired to create this holiday sidecar by the bowls of apples, oranges and nuts that his mom sets out around the house before Christmas. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with the lemon wedge and coat lightly with the Hazelnut Sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the apple brandy, Cointreau, lemon juice and Frangelico. Shake well and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with the orange twist.

