Somerset Sidecar

© Tina Rupp
Pluckemin Inn • Bedminster, NJ Bar manager Tad Carducci was inspired to create this holiday sidecar by the bowls of apples, oranges and nuts that his mom sets out around the house before Christmas. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Moisten the outer rim">http://www.foodandwine.com"/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#rimminga... of a martini glass with the lemon wedge and coat lightly with the Hazelnut Sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the apple brandy, Cointreau, lemon juice and Frangelico. Shake well and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with the orange twist.
