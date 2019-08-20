Sole with Smoky Chile Butter
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Stephen Harris
September 2019

Broiling the fillets hot and fast delivers tender, flaky fish and browns the smoky chile compound butter with zero effort. Use cultured butter here; typically higher in butterfat, it has a greater depth of flavor and browns more quickly.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted cultured butter (8 ounces), softened
  • 1 3/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked flaky sea salt (such as Maldon), plus more for serving
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons piment d’Espelette or Aleppo pepper
  • 2 pound slip sole (small Dover sole) fillets or flounder fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together butter, paprika, smoked salt, and piment d’Espelette in a small bowl until combined. Spoon butter mixture into middle of a square of parchment paper or wax paper. Roll into a 6-inch log; twist ends to seal. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Rub 1 tablespoon butter mixture on a rimmed baking sheet, and top with fillets, leaving gaps between fillets to allow for even cooking. Dot each sole fillet with 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons butter mixture.

Step 3    

Broil until fish is opaque and flaky, 8 to 10 minutes, basting with remaining butter mixture a couple of times during broiling. Remove fish from oven, and let rest on baking sheet 4 minutes. Divide fillets among plates; lightly sprinkle servings with smoked salt.

Make Ahead

Prepare the butter ahead of time; refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh, lemony English sparkling wine.

