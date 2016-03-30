Sole Meunière 

In this classic French dish from Andrew Zimmern, a buttery sauce made with white wine, lemon juice, capers and parsley tops delicate sole fillets. Slideshow: More French Recipes
In a small bowl, soak the capers in cold water for 45 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
Season the fish with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Dredge the fillets in flour and shake off any excess; transfer to a platter.
In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the clarified butter over moderately high heat. Add 4 sole fillets to the skillet and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining clarified butter and sole fillets.
Add the capers to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the white wine and lemon juice and cook over moderately high heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the butter, a few pieces at a time, whisking until the butter is melted before adding more. Add half of the parsley and season the sauce with salt and pepper. Pour the warm sauce over the sole and garnish with the remaining parsley. Serve immediately.
Author Name: Manuel Martín
Review Body: Hello, I am from Spain, where we also cook that delicious dish, but without capers and with garlic in thin slices Garlic is omnipresent in the Spanish cuisine, something that does not like the French too much, who consider it with excess oil and garlic.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-31
Author Name: sarka
Review Body: My family loved this!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-26