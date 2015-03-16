Sole Fillets with Herbed Wine Sauce

A simple vermouth- and herb-spiked cream sauce is incredibly delicious over tender, flaky pieces of fresh sole. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes until the skins just wrinkle, 30 seconds. Drain and cool under running water, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch dice.
Wipe out the saucepan and melt the butter in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the fish stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, herbs, vermouth and nutmeg. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
Preheat the broiler and position the rack 8 inches from the heat. Season the sole lightly with salt and pepper and transfer to a 2-quart flameproof baking dish. Spoon the sauce on top and broil for 8 to 10 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the fish is just cooked through. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving with crusty bread.
Review Body: Excellent recipe which can be put together and cooked in less than 30 minutes. The sauce would work well with snapper, sea bream, and rockfish. The taste says French with the first bite. My sauce had more of red flecks from the tomato and lighter in color than shown here.
