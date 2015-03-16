Sole Fillets with Herbed Wine Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes until the skins just wrinkle, 30 seconds. Drain and cool under running water, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2 Wipe out the saucepan and melt the butter in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the fish stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, herbs, vermouth and nutmeg. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.