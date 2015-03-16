Sole Fillets with Herbed Wine Sauce
© Oddur Thorisson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Mimi Thorisson
April 2015

A simple vermouth- and herb-spiked cream sauce is incredibly delicious over tender, flaky pieces of fresh sole. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium tomatoes, cored and scored on the bottoms with an X
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 large shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/3 cup fish stock or clam juice
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup mixed chopped herbs, like parsley, basil, chives and chervil
  • 2 tablespoons dry vermouth
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/4 pounds sole fillets
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan of boiling water, blanch the tomatoes until the skins just wrinkle, 30 seconds. Drain and cool under running water, then peel and cut into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2    

Wipe out the saucepan and melt the butter in it. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the fish stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and simmer until thickened, about  3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, herbs, vermouth and nutmeg. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler and position the  rack 8 inches from the heat. Season the sole lightly with salt and pepper and transfer to  a 2-quart flameproof baking dish. Spoon the sauce on top and broil for 8 to 10 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the fish is  just cooked through. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving with crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy white Bordeaux, usually a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon, is superb with fish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up