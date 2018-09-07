Soko (Herbed Forest Mushrooms)

Clean mushrooms by wiping caps and stems with a moist paper towel to remove any dirt. Cut mushrooms into large chunks. (Do not remove tender stems.) Set mushrooms aside.

Step 2

Pour sunflower oil into a skillet large enough to fit all the mushrooms. Heat oil over high until shimmering. Add spring onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and slightly tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften and release their liquid, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chile, sage, mint, and tarragon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.