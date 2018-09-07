Soko (Herbed Forest Mushrooms)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Carla Capalbo
October 2018

In this simple Georgian side dish, oyster mushrooms are sautéed with fresh and dried chiles, fresh mint, sage, and tarragon. Tasting Georgia cookbook author Carla Capalbo, who shared the recipe with F&W, recommends serving it with the spicy Georgian condiment ajika for even more heat.  

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh oyster mushrooms or other mushrooms
  • 3 tablespoons cold-pressed sunflower oil or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 spring onions or scallions, cut into 4-inch pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1-inch) piece medium-hot jalapeño or serrano chile, seeded
  • 4 fresh sage leaves, torn in half
  • 4 fresh mint leaves
  • 2 tarragon sprigs
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Clean mushrooms by wiping caps and stems with a moist paper towel to remove any dirt. Cut mushrooms into large chunks. (Do not remove tender stems.) Set mushrooms aside.

Step 2    

Pour sunflower oil into a skillet large enough to fit all the mushrooms. Heat oil over high until shimmering. Add spring onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and slightly tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften and release their liquid, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chile, sage, mint, and tarragon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Spoon mushroom mixture onto a serving plate, and sprinkle lightly with crushed red pepper before serving.

