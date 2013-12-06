Soft-Shell Crabs with Wilted Arugula
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Clark
August 2001

 More Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 8 medium soft-shell crabs, cleaned
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces baby arugula (8 loosely packed cups)
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced Serrano ham or prosciutto
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the flour with salt and pepper; dredge the crabs in the flour, tapping off any excess. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add 4 of the crabs to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the crabs to a low oven and keep warm. Repeat with another tablespoon each of the butter and oil and the remaining crabs.

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and heat until shimmering. Add the arugula and season lightly with salt. Remove from the heat and toss quickly to barely wilt the arugula. Arrange the ham slices on plates and top with the crabs. Mound the arugula alongside and serve with lemon wedges.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up