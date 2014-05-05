Soft-Scrambled Egg Toasts with Bottarga
© Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
May 2014

A few shavings of salty bottarga take these creamy scrambled eggs to the next level. Although any eggs will work here, Andrew Zimmern suggesting using farm–fresh duck eggs if you have the chance. Slideshow: More Amazing Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus softened buttered for spreading
  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices of sourdough or rustic loaf
  • 8 large eggs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish
  • Finely grated bottarga, for serving (See Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large nonstick skillet. Generously butter both sides of the bread slices. Add 2 slices of bread to the skillet and toast over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crisp on the edges, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to plates. Repeat with the remaining bread.

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet and melt the 4 tablespoons of butter in it. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, then stir in the 2 tablespoons of chives. Add the eggs to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until small curds form and the eggs are creamy, about 7 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and season the eggs with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

To serve, spoon the eggs onto the toasts and generously top with finely grated bottarga and finely chopped chives.

Notes

Bottarga is dried mullet roe. It’s available at specialty food stores and from Amazon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up