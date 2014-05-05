Soft-Scrambled Egg Toasts with Bottarga

A few shavings of salty bottarga take these creamy scrambled eggs to the next level. Although any eggs will work here, Andrew Zimmern suggesting using farm–fresh duck eggs if you have the chance. Slideshow: More Amazing Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick skillet. Generously butter both sides of the bread slices. Add 2 slices of bread to the skillet and toast over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crisp on the edges, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to plates. Repeat with the remaining bread.
Wipe out the skillet and melt the 4 tablespoons of butter in it. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, then stir in the 2 tablespoons of chives. Add the eggs to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until small curds form and the eggs are creamy, about 7 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and season the eggs with salt and pepper.
To serve, spoon the eggs onto the toasts and generously top with finely grated bottarga and finely chopped chives.
Notes
Bottarga is dried mullet roe. It’s available at specialty food stores and from Amazon.
