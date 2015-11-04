Soft Peanut Butter Cookies with Toasted Almonds

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 Spread the almonds on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. After they have cooled enough to handle, reserve a handful for decorating the top of the cookies and roughly chop the remaining almonds. Set aside.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4 In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chopped almonds. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 5 If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 6 Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart. Lightly press the reserved whole almonds on top of the dough balls.