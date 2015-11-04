Soft Peanut Butter Cookies with Toasted Almonds
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about thirty 3-inch cookies
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

Nutty flavors of toasted almonds add the perfect crunch to these soft peanut butter cookies.  For an easier version, substitute almond slivers for the whole almonds, allow you to skip the step of chopping the almonds and just decorate the cookies with almond slivers or leave the tops plain. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw whole almonds
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

Spread the almonds on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. After they have cooled enough to handle, reserve a handful for decorating the top of the cookies and roughly chop the remaining almonds. Set aside.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4    

In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chopped almonds. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 5    

If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 6    

Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart. Lightly press the reserved whole almonds on top of the dough balls.

Step 7    

Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

