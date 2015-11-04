Soft Peanut Butter Cookies with Roasted Peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 Spread the raw peanuts on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 8 minutes or until light golden. After they have cooled enough to handle, roughly chop the peanuts. Set aside.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4 In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Step 5 Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chopped peanuts. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 6 If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 7 Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.