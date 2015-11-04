Soft Peanut Butter Cookies with Roasted Peanuts

Extra chunks of whole roasted peanuts make these peanut butter cookies extra pea-nutty and fantastic. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Spread the raw peanuts on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 8 minutes or until light golden. After they have cooled enough to handle, roughly chop the peanuts. Set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chopped peanuts. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.
If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
