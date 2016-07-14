Soft Green-Herb Omelet
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Anna Jones
August 2016

This bright, fresh, herb-packed omelet filled with spinach and feta is from A Modern Way to Cook by British author Anna Jones. Slideshow: More Omelet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mixed herbs, such as mint, parsley, dill, chives, tarragon, chervil and basil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped raw spinach
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the herbs and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat until it begins to foam. Add the eggs and cook undisturbed until just starting to set on the bottom, about 30 seconds. Using a fork, gently pull the cooked eggs at the edge into the center, tilting to allow the uncooked eggs to run onto the pan. When most of the omelet is set, let it cook undisturbed for 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle the chopped spinach, feta and lemon zest over half of the omelet. Using a spatula, fold the omelet over to form  a half-moon, slide it onto a plate and serve immediately.

Serve With

Arugula or watercress salad.

