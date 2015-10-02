Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs
A common picnic and party dish in the UK, Scotch eggs were likely first inspired by the Indian and Pakistani dish nargisi kofta, which encases a hard-boiled egg in spicy ground meat. This soft-boiled approach presents an unexpectedly tender egg yolk within a crispy exterior. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs, soft-boiled and peeled
  • 1 pound sausage meat
  • 1 tablespoon brown mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup lard or other cooking fat

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the eggs in a pot, then cover with 1 inch salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat; as soon as it is boiling, cover the pot and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 4 minutes in the hot water, then carefully transfer to a bowl of ice water. Allow to cool, about 5 minutes. Carefully peel the eggs.

Step 2    

Combine the sausage, mustard, parsley and nutmeg, mixing together by hand. Divide the sausage mixture into 6 portions; spread each one out into an oval shape. Add an egg to the sausage, then gently form the sausage around the egg as evenly as possible.

Step 3    

Warm the cooking fat to 350° in a skillet, then add an egg or two. When first adding the eggs, gently roll them back and forth to allow the sausage to cook evenly and retain a round shape. Cook until the sausage is cooked through, about 5 minutes per egg.

Step 4    

Preheat oven to 170°. Transfer the cooked egg to a plate lined with a paper towel, then place in the oven to stay warm while finishing the other batches of eggs.

Notes

To bake the eggs instead of frying, place the sausage-covered eggs in large muffin tins and bake at 425° until golden and cooked through, about 30 minutes.

