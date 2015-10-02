Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs

Author Name: Ian Ashley Review Body: I have to try this at least once. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-11

Author Name: Jim Burns Review Body: If you really want to see how to make this go to YouTube type in "food wise" search scotch egg. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-20

Author Name: Sawcy1 Review Body: I followed the egg cooking process exactly as stated, using large eggs which resulted in eggs cooked past the point of what is in the photo above (soft yolk but not runny). I can't imagine trying to wrap them in sausage and continue to cook them after that. They would be extremely hard boiled . What size eggs are you using this recipe? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-30

Author Name: Edna M Love Schneeberger Review Body: To know how make Scottish Eggs but I need to know how much sausage do I need I had bought 8 long rolls of sausage I make 228 eggs Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-06

Author Name: Rick Edmondson Review Body: I'm confused. Do you put the egg inside of the sausage ? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-11