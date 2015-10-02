Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs

A common picnic and party dish in the UK, Scotch eggs were likely first inspired by the Indian and Pakistani dish nargisi kofta, which encases a hard-boiled egg in spicy ground meat. This soft-boiled approach presents an unexpectedly tender egg yolk within a crispy exterior. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Place the eggs in a pot, then cover with 1 inch salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat; as soon as it is boiling, cover the pot and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 4 minutes in the hot water, then carefully transfer to a bowl of ice water. Allow to cool, about 5 minutes. Carefully peel the eggs.
Combine the sausage, mustard, parsley and nutmeg, mixing together by hand. Divide the sausage mixture into 6 portions; spread each one out into an oval shape. Add an egg to the sausage, then gently form the sausage around the egg as evenly as possible.
Warm the cooking fat to 350° in a skillet, then add an egg or two. When first adding the eggs, gently roll them back and forth to allow the sausage to cook evenly and retain a round shape. Cook until the sausage is cooked through, about 5 minutes per egg.
Preheat oven to 170°. Transfer the cooked egg to a plate lined with a paper towel, then place in the oven to stay warm while finishing the other batches of eggs.
Notes
To bake the eggs instead of frying, place the sausage-covered eggs in large muffin tins and bake at 425° until golden and cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Author Name: Ian Ashley
Review Body: I have to try this at least once.
Date Published: 2017-03-11
Author Name: Jim Burns
Review Body: If you really want to see how to make this go to YouTube type in "food wise" search scotch egg.
Date Published: 2016-08-20
Author Name: Sawcy1
Review Body: I followed the egg cooking process exactly as stated, using large eggs which resulted in eggs cooked past the point of what is in the photo above (soft yolk but not runny). I can't imagine trying to wrap them in sausage and continue to cook them after that. They would be extremely hard boiled . What size eggs are you using this recipe?
Date Published: 2017-01-30
Author Name: Edna M Love Schneeberger
Review Body: To know how make Scottish Eggs but I need to know how much sausage do I need I had bought 8 long rolls of sausage I make 228 eggs
Date Published: 2016-10-06
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: I'm confused. Do you put the egg inside of the sausage ?
Date Published: 2017-03-11
Author Name: Hannah
Review Body: Followed egg instructions to the T using medium eggs and they were so raw I couldn't peel them. Had to throw them straight in the bin, what a waste.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2018-02-04