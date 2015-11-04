Soft and Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies

Chunky peanut butter lovers now have their own special version of the classic peanut butter cookies. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
