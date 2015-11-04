Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt
N/A
1 HR 30 MIN
Serves : Makes about thirty 3-inch cookies
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

Add touch of sea salt makes these chewy peanut butter cookies extra amazing and delicious. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • About 1 tablespoon flakey sea salt (such as Maldon Sea Salt), for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Step 3    

Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 5    

Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart. Sprinkle the sea salt flakes lightly over the dough balls.

Step 6    

Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

