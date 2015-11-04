All you need is a glass of milk to make these delicious soft and chewy peanut butter cookies complete. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter until combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls using a 1-ounce cookie scoop and place on the lined sheet pan 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the cookies are just set on the edges and lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 8
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Geekymomma86
Review Body: I have tried hundreds of peanut butter cookie recipes and omg this is by far the best recipe in the entire world my children friends and family loved and enjoyed it thank you so much!!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-05
Author Name: Stardust
Review Body: This looks great but I don't want to use sugar. Is there anything else I can use as a substitute? Thank you for the recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: Brittany Forrester
Review Body: I made a few changes to it. Added like 5 packs of sweetener with the almost half cup of sugar, added stick of salted butter along with 4 tblsp of spread. And all regular granulated sugar. Tastes Grrrrrreat and they're chewy and full delicious peanut butter flavored. Thanks!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-29
Author Name: MommyToOne
Review Body: I always have all these recipes on hand and I'm more than ready to bake this today.. alright!!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: Chris Hammond
Review Body: My cookies were had a slight peanut butter flavor and turned out thin and crispy. Not my favorite. :(
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Author Name: Brittany Forrester
Review Body: I made a few changes by adding sweetener and less than half cup sugar. Used stick of butter along with 4tblsp of spread. Tastes really great!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-29
Author Name: rainbow995
Review Body: When I tried baking this, it doesn't turn out good! I'm not sure if I mess up with the ingredients or the procedure itself! Anyway, better luck next time..
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: crafter102
Review Body: I added some honey to the recipe and it makes the cookies even more tastier! This is the best cookies ever! Excellent recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-06