Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

Author Name: Geekymomma86 Review Body: I have tried hundreds of peanut butter cookie recipes and omg this is by far the best recipe in the entire world my children friends and family loved and enjoyed it thank you so much!!!! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-05

Author Name: Stardust Review Body: This looks great but I don't want to use sugar. Is there anything else I can use as a substitute? Thank you for the recipe! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-06

Author Name: Brittany Forrester Review Body: I made a few changes to it. Added like 5 packs of sweetener with the almost half cup of sugar, added stick of salted butter along with 4 tblsp of spread. And all regular granulated sugar. Tastes Grrrrrreat and they're chewy and full delicious peanut butter flavored. Thanks!! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-07-29

Author Name: MommyToOne Review Body: I always have all these recipes on hand and I'm more than ready to bake this today.. alright!! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-06

Author Name: Chris Hammond Review Body: My cookies were had a slight peanut butter flavor and turned out thin and crispy. Not my favorite. :( Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2017-01-18

Author Name: rainbow995 Review Body: When I tried baking this, it doesn't turn out good! I'm not sure if I mess up with the ingredients or the procedure itself! Anyway, better luck next time.. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-07-06