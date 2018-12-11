Sofrito, diced vegetables and sometimes spices cooked in oil or butter at a low heat for an extended length of time, is a cornerstone of Italian cooking and the base of many stews and sauces. It adds instant depth and personality to dishes, such as the white chicken ragù.
How to Make It
Step 1
Roughly chop celery, onion, carrot, and parsley by quickly and consistently rocking a mezzaluna over the vegetable mixture on a cutting board.
Step 2
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-low. Add vegetable mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent and vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes.
Make Ahead
Sofrito can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days.