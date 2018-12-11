Sofrito
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Silvia Baldini
January 2019

Sofrito, diced vegetables and sometimes spices cooked in oil or butter at a low heat for an extended length of time, is a cornerstone of Italian cooking and the base of many stews and sauces. It adds instant depth and personality to dishes, such as the white chicken ragù.

Ingredients

  • 2 celery stalks
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion
  • 1 medium carrot
  • 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves (about 1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil

Roughly chop celery, onion, carrot, and parsley by quickly and consistently rocking a mezzaluna over the vegetable mixture on a cutting board.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-low. Add vegetable mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent and vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes.

Sofrito can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days. 

