Socca with Florence Fennel

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together flour and 2 cups water in a large bowl until no lumps remain. Cover and let stand in a warm place until small bubbles form over entire surface of flour mixture and mixture has lightly fermented, at least 4 hours. (Inside a closed oven with the oven light turned on is perfect place to do this.)

Step 2 Preheat oven to 500°F. Using a mandoline or very sharp chef’s knife, thinly slice fennel bulb to equal 3 cups. Chop fennel fronds to equal 2 tablespoons. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 8-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add fennel bulb, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring often, until softened and lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Heat 3 tablespoons oil in skillet over high. Stir remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt into batter. Add a ladleful (about 3/4 cup) of chickpea batter to center of skillet in a steady stream. (The batter should be no thicker than 1/4 inch.) Gently swirl skillet to allow oil to come up over the sides of batter. Top batter with 1/2 cup cooked fennel, 1/2 tablespoon chopped frond fronds, and 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds. Cook on high until small holes start to form around edges of batter and oil is bubbling up through holes, about 1 minute.