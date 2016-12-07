Soba Noodles with Poached Egg 
© John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
January 2017

For a light but nourishing breakfast, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun likes making a savory dashi broth, which she eats with soba noodles and Japanese soft-cooked eggs called onsen. Slideshow: More Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces kombu (two 12-by- 1-inch pieces) 
  • 1 tablespoon instant dashi 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 8 ounces soba noodles  
  • 4 large eggs 
  • 6 ounces daikon, peeled and finely grated  
  • Thinly sliced roasted, salted nori, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the kombu with 8 cups  of water and bring to a simmer. Stir in the instant dashi and remove the pan from the heat; let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve set over a large bowl;  discard the solids or reserve for another use. Return the broth to the saucepan, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Add the noodles and cook until al dente. Divide the noodles and broth among 4 bowls. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of simmering water, break each egg into a small bowl and gently pour into the simmering water. Cook until  the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel–lined plate and let drain briefly. Top each bowl of noodles with an egg. Spoon a tablespoon of daikon next to each egg, then garnish with nori. Serve with the remaining daikon on the side.

Make Ahead

The broth can be refrigerated for 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up