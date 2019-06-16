This Soba Bukkake with Chashu Pork and Sesame Vinaigrette recipe from F&W Best New Chef Mutsuko Soma features chilled soba noodles with just a splash of rich broth, called mentsuyu, in the bottom of the bowl. Topped with pork chashu and marinated eggs (steeped in the flavorful pork braising liquid), the dish comes together quickly using dried soba (with Soma’s blessing; look for Shirakiku Hana Tororo Soba), and easily scales up for a crowd. The soba noodles can be made ahead of time and held in cold water. The mentsuyu, simply a fortified dashi, is super-quick to make and intensely flavorful. Any leftover mentsuyu can be used to marinate tofu, poach chicken, and steam or marinate sea bass, or can be served as a dumpling dipping sauce.
How to Make It
Stir together 4 cups water, bonito flakes, soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, and shiitake in a medium saucepan over medium-low, and slowly bring to a simmer. Simmer until flavors meld, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and add kombu. Let stand 10 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Cool at room temperature 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.
Place pork, garlic, ginger, and crushed red pepper in a large Dutch oven; add water just to cover. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until pork is just tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil over high. Add eggs, and cook 6 minutes. Immediately transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water. Let cool 10 minutes. Carefully peel eggs, and set aside.
Stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, and mirin. When pork has finished braising, add soy sauce mixture to pan; stir. Simmer over low, covered, until pork is fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and add peeled eggs. Let pork and eggs cool in liquid, uncovered, 1 hour.
Place sesame seeds, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and black pepper in a blender. Process until seeds are roughly chopped, about 5 seconds. With blender running, slowly pour in sesame oil to emulsify, about 30 seconds.
Pat drained noodles dry. Divide cold noodles evenly among 4 bowls. Thinly slice pork; cut eggs in half. Top noodles evenly with pork and eggs. Drizzle each with about 1 tablespoon sesame vinaigrette. Pour about 1/4 cup chilled mentsuyu down side of each bowl. Garnish with scallions, sesame seeds, Chinese mustard, radish, zucchini, shiso, and basil, if desired.
Make Ahead
Notes
Shirakiku Hana Tororo Soba was our testers’ favorite brand; find it at well-stocked Asian supermarkets.