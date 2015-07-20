Snow Pea Salad
Matthew DeMille
August 2015

This bright, crunchy salad gets a hint of smoky sweetness from the maple syrup in the vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon black sesame seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon white sesame seeds
  • 3/4 pound snow peas, trimmed
  • 2 cups shelled fresh English peas
  • 1/2 cup mixed sprouts, such as radish and alfalfa
  • 1 radish, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup torn mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the cider vinegar with the lemon juice and garlic; let stand for  5 minutes. Whisk in the maple syrup and mustard, then gradually whisk in the oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, toast the sesame seeds over high heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Halve one-third of the snow peas crosswise on the diagonal and julienne the rest. In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the snow peas and English peas until crisp-tender, 30 seconds. Drain and rinse under cold water; pat dry. In a bowl, toss the peas with the sprouts, radish, half of the mint and 6 tablespoons of the vinaigrette. Transfer to a platter and top with the remaining mint and the toasted sesame seeds. Serve the remaining vinaigrette at the table.

