These made-from-scratch snickerdoodles are easy to pull together. The dough can also be frozen for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup softened butter
  • 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375º. In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer, beat 1 1/2 cups of the sugar with the butter and shortening until smooth. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt.

Step 2    

Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Mix 1/4 cup of the sugar and the cinnamon. Roll balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and place on greased cookie sheets, equally spaced apart. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes before moving to wire rack to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The cookie dough can be tightly rolled with plastic wrap into a log and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months. To bake, remove the dough from the freezer and slice into 1/2-inch pieces. Place on cookie sheet, allow to defrost for 10 minutes, then bake for 10 minutes.

