Snickerdoodles

Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Mix 1/4 cup of the sugar and the cinnamon. Roll balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and place on greased cookie sheets, equally spaced apart. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes before moving to wire rack to cool completely.

Preheat the oven to 375º. In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer, beat 1 1/2 cups of the sugar with the butter and shortening until smooth. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt.

Make Ahead

The cookie dough can be tightly rolled with plastic wrap into a log and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months. To bake, remove the dough from the freezer and slice into 1/2-inch pieces. Place on cookie sheet, allow to defrost for 10 minutes, then bake for 10 minutes.