Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger, 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg and the salt and allspice. In a pie plate, toss 1/4 cup of the sugar with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.

Step 2 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the remaining 1 cup of sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Gather the dough into a ball and shape it into two 8-inch logs, about 2 inches in diameter. Roll the logs in the spiced sugar mixture. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.