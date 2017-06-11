Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookies

For an extra crisp and sugary crust, try rolling the addictive spiced cookie logs in Demerara sugar before baking. Slideshow: More Sugar Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger, 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg and the salt and allspice. In a pie plate, toss 1/4 cup of the sugar with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the remaining 1 cup of sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Gather the dough into a ball and shape it into two 8-inch logs, about 2 inches in diameter. Roll the logs in the spiced sugar mixture. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a thin, sharp knife, cut the logs into ¼-inch slices. Arrange the slices on the baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies on the upper and lower racks of the oven until golden around the edges, about 15 minutes. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Try rolling the addictive spiced cookie logs in Demerara sugar before baking for that extra crisp.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-12
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Will be cooking this for some guests.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-13
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Good for the kids! Goes well with milk.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-28