Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookies
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : about 4 dozen cookies
For an extra crisp and sugary crust, try rolling the addictive spiced cookie logs in Demerara sugar before baking. Slideshow: More Sugar Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger, 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg and the salt and allspice. In a pie plate, toss 1/4 cup of the sugar with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the remaining 1 cup of sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Gather the dough into a ball and shape it into two 8-inch logs, about 2 inches in diameter. Roll the logs in the spiced sugar mixture. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a thin, sharp knife, cut the logs into ¼-inch slices. Arrange the slices on the baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies on the upper and lower racks of the oven until golden around the edges, about 15 minutes. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The cookie dough logs can be frozen for up to 1 month. The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

