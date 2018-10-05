The Snappiest Shrimp
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Robin Bashinsky
November 2018

Head-on shrimp are a crowd-pleasing centerpiece, but are easy to overcook and a pain to peel at the table. To make it easier, brine raw shrimp in a slushy solution of sea salt and baking soda. Alkaline baking soda slightly alters the pH of the shrimp, making them as plump and succulent as lobster and resistant to overcooking. The brine also causes the meat to pull away from the shells while cooking, so you get all the great flavor of shell-on shrimp without the hassle.

Ingredients

  • 8 cups water
  • 1/2 cup fine sea salt (such as La Baleine)
  • 2 tablespoons baking soda
  • 3 pounds raw head-on jumbo pink or brown wild Gulf shrimp 
  • 3 cups cracked ice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine 8 cups water, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl, and stir until salt and baking soda dissolve and water is clear, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add shrimp and ice. Chill 1 hour. Remove shrimp from brine, and pat dry. Discard brine. Chill shrimp until ready to cook, up to 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss shrimp with oil and black pepper, and spread in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until heads are just opaque, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a platter, and serve immediately.

Notes

Try this method with any size shrimp cooked any way.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up