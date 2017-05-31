Snapper Escovitch 
Nina Compton
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Nina Compton, of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, makes the most delicious version of Jamaican escovitch, combining the classic crispy pan-fried fish with a sweet and spicy pepper sauce. Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons paprika 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • Four 1-pound whole red or yellowtail snappers, cleaned  
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 2 Scotch Bonnet or habanero chiles— 1 halved lengthwise  and 1 stemmed, seeded and minced 
  • 3 red and yellow bell peppers—stemmed, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch strips 
  • 1 large white onion, halved and thinly sliced 
  • 1 carrot, cut into julienne 
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed 
  • 5 allspice berries 
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds 
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the paprika with the cumin, 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Using a small, sharp knife, make 3 to 4 shallow slashes on both sides of each fish. Season the fish inside the cavity and all over the outside with the spice mixture, rubbing it into the slashes.  

Step 2    

Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. In a very large skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. Add half  of the halved chile and 2 of the fish to the skillet. Cook over moderately high heat until browned and crisp on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a large, thin spatula, carefully flip the fish and cook until browned and crisp on the other side,  4 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet to drain. Repeat with the remaining halved chile and fish.  

Step 3    

Pour off all but 1/2 cup of the oil from the skillet; discard the chile. Add the bell peppers, onion, carrot, garlic, allspice, celery seeds, the minced chile and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, 5 minutes. Add the vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

Transfer half of the pepper mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Spread the  puree on a platter and arrange the fish on top. Spoon the remaining pepper mixture over the fish, garnish with cilantro and serve right away. 

