Snapper with Black Beans and Bok Choy
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

The secret ingredient in the tasty sauce here is rosé, which combines perfectly with the classic Chinese flavors in this dish. Slideshow: More Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 small heads of bok choy (1 pound), halved lengthwise
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Four 5-ounce skin-on red snapper fillets
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup dry rosé
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced serrano chile 
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the bok choy; season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2    

In the skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper and add to the skillet skin side down. Cook over moderate heat until golden and crisp underneath, 3 minutes. Turn  the fish and add the remaining ingredients to the skillet. Bring to a boil and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened and the fish is white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Spoon the sauce over the bok choy, top with the fish and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Suggested Pairing should read: Pair this dish with a full-bodied Alsace Pinot Gris.

