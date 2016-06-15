Snap Peas with Green Garlic Confit and Dill Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jeremiah Stone and Fábian von Hauske
July 2016

This dish from chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske of NYC’s Contra and Wildair may be the ultimate summer salad: sweet, crunchy raw snap peas and thinly sliced mushrooms in a vibrant, tangy, herby vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Snap Pea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 stalks of green garlic, trimmed and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds sugar snap peas, trimmed, some chopped and some left whole
  • 6 white button mushrooms, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup torn mint or small mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the green garlic and olive oil and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until the garlic is very tender, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely. Strain the oil into a small bowl; transfer the green garlic to a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and dill and slowly whisk in the reserved oil until well blended. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the snap peas with 3/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Transfer to a platter and scatter the mushrooms on top. Garnish with the mint and serve with the remaining vinaigrette.

Make Ahead

The green garlic–dill vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy sparkling wine, such as a pét-nat.

