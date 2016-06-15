Snap Peas with Green Garlic Confit and Dill Vinaigrette

This dish from chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske of NYC’s Contra and Wildair may be the ultimate summer salad: sweet, crunchy raw snap peas and thinly sliced mushrooms in a vibrant, tangy, herby vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Snap Pea Recipes
In a small saucepan, combine the green garlic and olive oil and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until the garlic is very tender, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely. Strain the oil into a small bowl; transfer the green garlic to a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and dill and slowly whisk in the reserved oil until well blended. Season with salt and pepper.
In a bowl, toss the snap peas with 3/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Transfer to a platter and scatter the mushrooms on top. Garnish with the mint and serve with the remaining vinaigrette.
Review Body: i live in NYC and I do not know of any place to purchase stalks of green garlic. I go to best markets in city and some on east end. Care to advise ?
