Snap Pea–Radish Salad with Herbed Yogurt
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

The herbed yogurt in this dish from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden is our new summer staple. Mix up the herbs (we like tarragon, dill and cilantro in here, too) or add in some minced shallot or chopped pickled ramps leftover from spring. The recipe is incredibly versatile—any peak-season summer produce will work. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups whole-milk yogurt 
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced  
  • 1 cup lightly packed mint leaves, torn 
  • 1 cup lightly packed basil leaves, torn 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound sugar snap peas, strings removed and peas halved on the bias 
  • 10 radishes, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons sweet red wine vinegar, preferably Katz 
  • Poppy seeds,  for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the yogurt with the scallions, mint, basil, lemon zest and juice and the crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the snap peas with the radishes, olive  oil and vinegar. Season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 3    

Spread the herbed yogurt in a shallow serving bowl. Pile the vegetables on top and sprinkle with poppy seeds; serve.

