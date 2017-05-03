Snap Pea–Radish Salad with Herbed Yogurt

The herbed yogurt in this dish from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden is our new summer staple. Mix up the herbs (we like tarragon, dill and cilantro in here, too) or add in some minced shallot or chopped pickled ramps leftover from spring. The recipe is incredibly versatile—any peak-season summer produce will work. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix the yogurt with the scallions, mint, basil, lemon zest and juice and the crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the snap peas with the radishes, olive oil and vinegar. Season with salt and black pepper.
Spread the herbed yogurt in a shallow serving bowl. Pile the vegetables on top and sprinkle with poppy seeds; serve.
Author Name: AlfredJordan
Review Body: This dish is wonderful! The yogurt adds that finishing touch!
Date Published: 2017-05-18