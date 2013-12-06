© David Malosh
Christina Tosi, sugar genius at NYC's Momofuku and author of The Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook, transforms her Halloween haul into this irresistible party mix. More Fast Snacks from Star Chefs
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 275°. In a bowl, combine the pretzels with the sugars, milk powder and butter. Spread the mixture on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool completely. Transfer to a bowl and mix with the candy.
