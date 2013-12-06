Snack Mix
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 cups
Christina Tosi
October 2011

Christina Tosi, sugar genius at NYC's Momofuku and author of The Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook, transforms her Halloween haul into this irresistible party mix.    More Fast Snacks from Star Chefs  

Ingredients

  • 2 cups coarsely broken mini pretzels
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup dry milk powder
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 12 ounces mini chocolate candy bars, such as Reese's, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 275°. In a bowl, combine the pretzels with the sugars, milk powder and butter. Spread the mixture on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool completely. Transfer to a bowl and mix with the candy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up