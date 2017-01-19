Smuggled Mole Chicken Nachos

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread half the chips in a large cast iron skillet. Top with half the chicken, half of the mole, and half the cheddar cheese. Repeat the remaining ingredients. Bake the nachos for about 8 minutes, until heated through and the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with the cotija, jalapeños, cabbage and cilantro leaves. Serve immediately, passing salsa and hot sauce at the table.