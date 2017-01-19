Smuggled Mole Chicken Nachos
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Brad Farmerie

This ultimate nacho recipe from Chef Brad Farmerie at Ghost Donkey can also be served with avocados, thinly sliced radishes, and lime wedges. Slideshow: More Game Day Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 10-ounce bag sturdy corn chips
  • 2 cups shredded chicken
  • 1/2 cup store-bought mole sauce
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese
  • Thinly sliced fresh and pickled jalapeños, for garnish
  • Shredded red cabbage, for garnish
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Salsa and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread half the chips in a large cast iron skillet. Top with half the chicken, half of the mole, and half the cheddar cheese. Repeat the remaining ingredients. Bake the nachos for about 8 minutes, until heated through and the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with the cotija, jalapeños, cabbage and cilantro leaves. Serve immediately, passing salsa and hot sauce at the table.

Notes

Many store-bought mole sauces require diluting, so make sure to check the instructions on the label.

