A Smorgasbord offers you and your guests the chance to mix and match each bite. Fill the board with an array of cured fish, pickles, breads, and crackers, and dig in. This spread works well all day, from brunch to an elegant twist on snack dinner. Slideshow: Appetizers for a Crowd
How to Make It
Make the pickles: In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, 2 cups of water, sugar, salt, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat. Meanwhile, place golden beets, red beets, onion, and cucumber in separate lidded, heatproof containers. Divide boiling liquid among containers; cool to room temperature. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.
Make the caviar cream cheese: Stir together cream cheese, shallot, and lemon zest until smooth. Gently fold in roe; chill until ready to serve.
To serve, place pickles, caviar cream cheese, salmon, trout, herring. caperberries, mushrooms, and peppers in small bowls or on a large platter. Serve with mustard, toast slices, and crackers.
