Silver Cloud • Chicago S'moretini is the adult version of the beloved kids' treat. Be sure to use a martini glass that can stand up to hot coffee. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Coat the outer rim of a large, sturdy martini glass with a thin layer of chocolate syrup, then roll it in crushed graham crackers. Add the vodka, dark-chocolate liqueur and crème de cacao and top with the coffee. Garnish with the whipped cream, toasted marshmallow and chocolate shavings.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5