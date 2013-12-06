S'moretini
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Silver Cloud • Chicago S'moretini is the adult version of the beloved kids' treat. Be sure to use a martini glass that can stand up to hot coffee. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • Finely crushed graham crackers
  • 3/4 ounce vodka
  • 3/4 ounce dark-chocolate liqueur
  • 3/4 ounce crème de cacao
  • 4 ounces hot strong coffee
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened whipped cream
  • 1 toasted marshmallow
  • Chocolate shavings

How to Make It

Step

Coat the outer rim of a large, sturdy martini glass with a thin layer of chocolate syrup, then roll it in crushed graham crackers. Add the vodka, dark-chocolate liqueur and crème de cacao and top with the coffee. Garnish with the whipped cream, toasted marshmallow and chocolate shavings.

