S’mores Linzer Cookies
Greg DuPree
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen
Justin Chapple
December 2018

Linzer cookies are descendants of the linzertorte, named with the Austrian city of Linz. Swapping graham flour and hazelnut meal for the all-purpose flour and almond meal gives these linzer-inspired cookies the flavor of s’mores.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/8 ounces), plus more
  • 3/4 cup graham flour (about 4 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup hazelnut meal (about 1 7/8 ounces)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces), at room temperature
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups marshmallow creme
  • 1 (4-ounce) bittersweet chocolate baking bar, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together flours, hazelnut meal, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Using a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a large bowl and electric hand mixer), beat butter, granulated sugar, and vanilla at medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. With mixer running on low speed, add flour mixture, beating until smooth. Divide dough in half, and pat each half into a disk. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap, and chill until cold, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap dough disks, and discard plastic wrap. On a lightly floured work surface, carefully roll each dough disk to a scant 1/4-inch thickness. (Press dough back together if it cracks.) From one rolled-out disk, using a 2-inch square cutter, cut out 24 dough squares as close together as possible. Using a smaller square cutter, cut out centers of dough squares, reserving smaller center squares. Place larger dough squares 2 inches apart on one prepared baking sheet.

Step 3    

From second rolled-out disk, cut out 24 (2-inch) dough squares, rerolling scraps (including reserved cut-out dough centers) as necessary. Place 2 inches apart on second prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate all dough squares until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Bake cookies in preheated oven on middle and upper oven racks until very lightly browned and just firm, 15 to 17 minutes, rotating pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let cool completely on baking sheets, about 20 minutes.

Step 5    

Spread about 2 teaspoons marshmallow creme on each whole square cookie; cover each with a square cut-out cookie. Place chocolate in a microwavable bowl, and microwave at high until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes, stirring every 20 seconds. Transfer chocolate to a small ziplock plastic freezer bag. Snip 1 corner of bag to make a small hole; drizzle chocolate over cookies. Let cookies stand until chocolate is firm, about 2 minutes.

Make Ahead

Assembled cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days. To freeze cookies, prepare recipe through step 4. Freeze baked cookie squares up to 3 months. Thaw cookies, and proceed with step 5.

