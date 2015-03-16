S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue

Author Name: Andrew Garvin

Review Body: Came out amazing. Tips: <ol><li>Make sure the graham cracker crumbs are truly crumbs. We didn't get it to a fine powder which made the bottom layer more crumbly than desired. I'd also add a tablespoon or two more of butter next time.</li><li>There are long wait times for each layer to cool. And, you really do need it to cool completely. You can't start on the chocolate until the graham layer is cooled and you can't start on the meringue until after the chocolate layer is cooled. We popped the tin in the refrigerator after each step but there's still at least 15-20 minutes of cooling after each step.</li></ol>

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-05-01