S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue

These crazy-delicious bars from Cheryl and Griffith Day feature a salty, crunchy graham cracker crust topped with a rich chocolate filling and fluffy, light, marshmallowy meringue. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with foil, allowing 2 inches of overhang on two sides. In a medium bowl, using a fork, mix all of the ingredients until evenly moistened. Press the crumbs evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, just until lightly browned. Let cool completely. Leave the oven on.
In a heatproof medium bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the butter with the chocolate over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the sugar, vanilla and salt. Whisk in the eggs until smooth, then stir in the flour until just incorporated. Spread the batter evenly over the cooled crust. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the edge is set but the center is still slightly jiggly. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Preheat the broiler. In a heatproof medium bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, whisk the egg whites with the sugar until the whites are warm and the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Transfer the egg whites to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk. Add the vanilla and cream of tartar and beat at medium speed until firm. Increase the speed to high and beat the meringue until stiff and glossy, 5 to 7 minutes.
Mound the meringue on top of the filling, swirling it decoratively. Broil the meringue 8 inches from the heat until lightly browned at the tips, about 1 minute. Cut into bars and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5886
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Andrew Garvin
Review Body: Came out amazing. Tips: <ol><li>Make sure the graham cracker crumbs are truly crumbs. We didn't get it to a fine powder which made the bottom layer more crumbly than desired. I'd also add a tablespoon or two more of butter next time.</li><li>There are long wait times for each layer to cool. And, you really do need it to cool completely. You can't start on the chocolate until the graham layer is cooled and you can't start on the meringue until after the chocolate layer is cooled. We popped the tin in the refrigerator after each step but there's still at least 15-20 minutes of cooling after each step.</li></ol>
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-01
Author Name: Judy67
Review Body: I looked at this recipe because marshmallow meringue caught my eye. I'm looking for a wonderful meringue recipe - I thought that marshmallow in the meringue would be delicious and have a great texture. The recipe does not even mention marshmallow - where is the marshmallow?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-13