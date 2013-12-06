Providence • Los Angeles This cocktail was named by bartender Vincenzo Marianella's wife, who tried the drink while the song "Smooth Operator" by Sade was playing. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 5 grapes with the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the vodka, honey liqueur and lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the skewered grapes.
