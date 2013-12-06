Smooth Operator
Providence • Los Angeles This cocktail was named by bartender Vincenzo Marianella's wife, who tried the drink while the song "Smooth Operator" by Sade was playing. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 5 seedless red grapes, plus 3 red grapes skewered on a pick
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces honey vodka
  • 1/2 ounce honey liqueur, such as Bärenjäger
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 5 grapes with the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the vodka, honey liqueur and lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the skewered grapes.

