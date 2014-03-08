Smoky Vegetarian Beet Reubens

With this sandwich, chef Todd Ginsberg proves that vegetarian versions of classic meat dishes can sometimes be just as delicious. Here, in place of the pastrami, Ginsberg sprinkles roasted beet slices with smoked salt, then serves them on buttered rye toast with all the traditional condiments, like sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and homemade Russian dressing. Slideshow: Vegetarian Sandwiches
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush the beet with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Wrap the beet in foil and roast for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until tender; let cool slightly. Peel the beet and slice crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Transfer the slices to a plate and drizzle with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then sprinkle with the coriander and smoked salt.
In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the ketchup, relish and lemon juice. Season the Russian dressing with salt and pepper.
Preheat the broiler. Arrange the bread on a large baking sheet and brush with butter. Broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer 4 slices of the bread to a work surface. Flip the remaining 4 slices on the baking sheet and top with the beet slices, sauerkraut and cheese. Broil 6 inches from the heat until the cheese is melted. Close the sandwiches, cut in half and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: It's like a steak sandwich, but with beets instead.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Dot Knopp Henrich
Review Body: I made this for the first time when this article came out in 2014 and I made it several times since. I lost my copy of the magazine that I had the recipe saved. I'm so glad I found it again because I'll be making them tonight!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-10-03