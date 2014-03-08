Smoky Vegetarian Beet Reubens
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4
Todd Ginsberg
April 2014

With this sandwich, chef Todd Ginsberg proves that vegetarian versions of classic meat dishes can sometimes be just as delicious. Here, in place of the pastrami, Ginsberg sprinkles roasted beet slices with smoked salt, then serves them on buttered rye toast with all the traditional condiments, like sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and homemade Russian dressing. Slideshow: Vegetarian Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1 large beet (about 14 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds, finely crushed
  • Smoked salt, for sprinkling
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 8 slices of rye bread
  • Softened unsalted butter, for brushing
  • 1/2 cup sauerkraut, drained and warmed
  • 6 slices of Swiss cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush the beet with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Wrap the beet in foil and roast for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until tender; let cool slightly. Peel the beet and slice crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Transfer the slices to a plate and drizzle with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then sprinkle with the coriander and smoked salt.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the ketchup, relish and lemon juice. Season the Russian dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler. Arrange the bread on a large baking sheet and brush with butter. Broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer 4 slices of the bread to a work surface. Flip the remaining 4 slices on the baking sheet and top with the beet slices, sauerkraut and cheese. Broil 6 inches from the heat until the cheese is melted. Close the sandwiches, cut in half and serve.

Make Ahead

The sliced roasted beet and the Russian dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.

