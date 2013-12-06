Smoky Split Pea Soup

Heat the oil in the cooker. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned. Stir in the onion, cumin and chipotles and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the water, tomatoes, split peas and carrots.

Step 2

Lock the lid in place and bring to high pressure over high heat. Lower the heat just enough to maintain high pressure and cook for 15 minutes. If time permits, allow the pressure to come down naturally. Otherwise, release the pressure by setting the cooker under cold running water. Remove the lid, tilting it away from you to allow any excess steam to escape.