Smoky Split Pea Soup
Lorna J. Sass
April 1996

The dried chipotle chiles give this soup a distinctive smoky flavor without adding the traditional ham hock or ham bone.  Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds
  • 2 dried chipotle chiles, seeded and snipped into bits
  • 5 cups boiling water
  • 1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups green split peas (about 1 pound)
  • 4 large carrots, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in the cooker. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned. Stir in the onion, cumin and chipotles and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the water, tomatoes, split peas and carrots.

Step 2    

Lock the lid in place and bring to high pressure over high heat. Lower the heat just enough to maintain high pressure and cook for 15 minutes. If time permits, allow the pressure to come down naturally. Otherwise, release the pressure by setting the cooker under cold running water. Remove the lid, tilting it away from you to allow any excess steam to escape.

Step 3    

Season the soup with salt and black pepper. If it seems thick, thin it with a little water. Stir in the cilantro just before serving.

Notes

Dried chipotle chiles are available at specialty food shops and Latin markets.

