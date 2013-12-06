Smoky Sautéed Bacon and Leeks

How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until crisp around the edges, about 6 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate and wipe out the skillet.
Step 2
Melt the butter in the skillet over high heat until starting to brown. Reduce the heat to moderate, add the leeks and cook, stirring, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Return the bacon to the skillet and toss. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5