Smoky Sautéed Bacon and Leeks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Maria Helm Sinskey
April 2004

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thickly sliced applewood-smoked bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds leeks, white and tender green parts only, sliced crosswise 3/4 inch thick
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until crisp around the edges, about 6 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate and wipe out the skillet.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in the skillet over high heat until starting to brown. Reduce the heat to moderate, add the leeks and cook, stirring, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Return the bacon to the skillet and toss. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up