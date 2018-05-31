Smoky Ranch Dip with Grilled Kale 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Justin Chapple
July 2018

Try making this tangy dip at your next cookout—it takes just 20 minutes to make, and makes for a smoky, addicting spread for Grilled Flatbreads or a dip for crudités. The grilled kale leaves won’t char evenly, and that’s fine—a mix of doneness that ranges from lacy and blackened to deep emerald green and tender gives the dip a deep, savory flavor.

Ingredients

  • Neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed, for greasing    
  • 1 bunch lacinato kale (about 10 ounces), leaves separated
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/4 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Cholula)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Using tongs, carefully wipe grill grate with a lightly oiled paper towel.

Step 2    

Working in batches, arrange kale leaves perpendicular to grill grates (so they won’t fall through), and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Place grilled kale on a cutting board; trim and discard thick stems, and coarsely chop leaves.

Step 3    

Combine kale and salt in bowl of a food processor, and pulse until coarsely chopped, about 6 times. Add yogurt, mayonnaise, chives, buttermilk, fish sauce, mustard, Worcestershire, vinegar, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper; process until almost smooth, about 20 seconds. Season to taste with salt.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to  2 days.

