Smoky Pork Stock

If you can't find ham hocks from genuine dry-cured hams, use an excellent-quality smoked country bacon. Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Put the bacon and water in a stockpot and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderate heat for 2 hours; the stock will be intensely flavored. Strain the stock and let cool, then refrigerate for several hours. Discard the fat before using.
Make Ahead
The stock can be refrigerated for several days or frozen for up to 1 month. Be sure to cover it tightly to avoid flavoring everything else in your fridge.
