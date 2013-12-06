Smoky Pork Stock
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 QUARTS
Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock
November 1998

If you can't find ham hocks from genuine dry-cured hams, use an excellent-quality smoked country bacon.  Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • One 2-pound smoke-cured pork shoulder hock or 2 pounds sliced lean smoked country bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 1/2 quarts water

How to Make It

Step

Put the bacon and water in a stockpot and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderate heat for 2 hours; the stock will be intensely flavored. Strain the stock and let cool, then refrigerate for several hours. Discard the fat before using.

Make Ahead

The stock can be refrigerated for several days or frozen for up to 1 month. Be sure to cover it tightly to avoid flavoring everything else in your fridge.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up