Smoky Pineapple 

Douglas Friedman
Chef Rocky Barnette slow-grills whole pineapples to concentrate the sugar and give them a really intense flavor. Slideshow: More Pineapple Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Set up a grill for indirect cooking and heat to 300°. Grill the pineapples, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and slightly softened, 2 to 3 hours. Transfer to a carving board and let cool slightly, then quarter each pineapple lengthwise through the leaves. Sprinkle with black sea salt and serve with lime wedges dipped in chile powder.
