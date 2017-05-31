Smoky Pineapple 
Douglas Friedman
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Rocky Barnette
July 2017

Chef Rocky Barnette slow-grills whole pineapples to concentrate the sugar and give them a really intense flavor.  Slideshow: More Pineapple Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 whole pineapples 
  • Black sea salt, lime wedges and Korean chile powder, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

Set up a grill for indirect cooking and heat to 300°. Grill the pineapples, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and slightly softened, 2 to 3 hours. Transfer to a carving board and let  cool slightly, then quarter each  pineapple lengthwise through the leaves. Sprinkle with black sea salt and serve with lime wedges dipped in chile powder.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up