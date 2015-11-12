Smoky Mussel Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. On one side of a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. On the other side of the baking sheet, toss the brussels sprouts with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and charred in spots.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the fresh mussels with the wine, onion, shallots, butter, parsley sprigs, thyme, bay leaf and cayenne and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until the mussels open, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mussels to a bowl. Remove the mussels from their shells; discard the shells and any mussels that do not open. Strain the broth through a fine sieve.