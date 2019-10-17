Smoky Mezcal-Fig Sour
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
By Ashtin Berry
November 2019

The spicy-sweet fig-ginger syrup rounds out the smoky mezcal and bright lemon juice in this cocktail. Mezcal is still the dominant flavor in this barely sweet drink that lets the liquor shine.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups simple syrup
  • 10 dried figs, halved
  • 1 (4-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1 (750-ml) bottle mezcal
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh lemon juice (from 8 large lemons)
  • 3/4 cup water
  • Whole nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine simple syrup, figs, and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until figs are softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate mixture, covered, 8 hours or overnight. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Step 2    

Place mezcal in a pitcher. Pour 11/4 cups fig-ginger syrup through a fine-mesh sieve into pitcher, followed by lemon juice and 3/4 cup water. Refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours or up to overnight. Stir before serving. Pour over large ice cubes into rocks glasses. Garnish servings with freshly grated nutmeg.

Make Ahead

Fig-ginger syrup can be made up to 1 week ahead of time.

