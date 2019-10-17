Smoky Mezcal-Fig Sour

The spicy-sweet fig-ginger syrup rounds out the smoky mezcal and bright lemon juice in this cocktail. Mezcal is still the dominant flavor in this barely sweet drink that lets the liquor shine.
How to Make It
Combine simple syrup, figs, and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until figs are softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate mixture, covered, 8 hours or overnight. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.
Place mezcal in a pitcher. Pour 11/4 cups fig-ginger syrup through a fine-mesh sieve into pitcher, followed by lemon juice and 3/4 cup water. Refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours or up to overnight. Stir before serving. Pour over large ice cubes into rocks glasses. Garnish servings with freshly grated nutmeg.